Gal Gadot is set to star in and co-produce the big screen adaptation of 'Meet Me In Another Life'.

Catriona Silvey’s debut novel, a sci-fi rom-com, is being turned into a motion picture with the 'Wonder Woman' actress attached to star in the flick, Deadline reports.

The plot "centres on a man and woman who must unravel why they continue to meet in different versions of reality—a genre-bending, thrilling and imaginative exploration of the infinite forms of love and how choices can change everything. Thora and Santi are strangers in a foreign city when a chance encounter intertwines their fates. At once, they recognise in each other a kindred spirit—someone who shares their insatiable curiosity, who is longing for more in life than the cards they’ve been dealt. Only days later, though, a tragic accident cuts their story short. But this is only one of the many connections they share. Like satellites trapped in orbit around each other, Thora and Santi are destined to meet again: as a teacher and prodigy student; a caretaker and dying patient; a cynic and a believer. In numerous lives they become friends, colleagues, lovers, and enemies. But as blurred memories and strange patterns compound, Thora and Santi come to a shocking revelation—they must discover the truth of their mysterious attachment before their many lives come to one, final end."

A director and writer for the film has not yet been established.

However, Gadot, business partner Jason Varsano and producers Charles Roven and Richard Suckle have acquired the rights to the story.