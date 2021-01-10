'Wonder Woman 1984' actress Gal Gadot admits her husband has been working out more since she took on the role.
The 35-year-old actress has praised partner Yaron Varsano – with whom she has two daughters, Alma, nine, and three-year-old Maya - for being a very supportive spouse and joked the only thing her stardom has changed in her marriage is that the property developer wants to be fitter.
She told HELLO! magazine: “He is super happy to be married to Wonder Woman. He is so proud. He’s my biggest fan.
“The only thing that has changed is that he has started training more because I became so strong! But no, he is amazing, he’s the best.”
The ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ actress admitted it’s tough juggling motherhood and her career but she wouldn’t do anything differently.
She said: “You just try and aspire to find balance. It’s a very demanding, intense, and hectic world we’re living in now and being a mother of two and having a career is a lot.
“I just try to create time with my family and do the simple things. That really helps you be grounded. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Gadot thinks her second outing as Wonder Woman – which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic – is just what the world needs right now.
She added: “I really do feel this movie is just what we all need right now in these crazy times.
“Wonder Woman stands for everything that is good, for love, honour, compassion, truth, justice and peace.”
