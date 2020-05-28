Gal Gadot's Hedy Lamarr series is being picked up by Apple.
Gal Gadot's Hedy Lamarr series is being picked up by Apple.
The 'Wonder Woman' star is set to take the lead role in the eight-episode limited series, which will be written and executive produced by Sarah Treem whilst Gal's husband, Jaron Varsano, will also produce.
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Gal is set to play the Hollywood legend and inventor in a new television series.
Showtime was originally expected to take on the series, with President of Programming Gary Levine admitting back in August 2018: ''If it comes together, we will be extremely happy.''
Hedy landed a movie contract in Hollywood in the 1930s after she met Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio head Louis B. Mayer, and her screen success came after she had fled her first husband Fritz Mandl, a wealthy Austrian ammunition manufacturer previously. The 'Boom Town' star was once dubbed the most beautiful woman in film but away from the cameras she was a talented inventor and she helped develop a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes during World War II and her inventions eventually went on to become modern day WiFi and GPS.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...