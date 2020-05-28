Gal Gadot's Hedy Lamarr series is being picked up by Apple.

The 'Wonder Woman' star is set to take the lead role in the eight-episode limited series, which will be written and executive produced by Sarah Treem whilst Gal's husband, Jaron Varsano, will also produce.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed Gal is set to play the Hollywood legend and inventor in a new television series.

Showtime was originally expected to take on the series, with President of Programming Gary Levine admitting back in August 2018: ''If it comes together, we will be extremely happy.''

Hedy landed a movie contract in Hollywood in the 1930s after she met Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio head Louis B. Mayer, and her screen success came after she had fled her first husband Fritz Mandl, a wealthy Austrian ammunition manufacturer previously. The 'Boom Town' star was once dubbed the most beautiful woman in film but away from the cameras she was a talented inventor and she helped develop a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes during World War II and her inventions eventually went on to become modern day WiFi and GPS.