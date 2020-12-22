Gal Gadot's daughters have picked out pieces from their mom's jewellery collection to wear when they are older.

The 35-year-old actress - who has Alma, nine, and Maya, three, with husband Yaron Varsano - has revealed her girls are obsessed with jewellery and can't wait until they are old enough to start wearing some of her pieces.

The 'Wonder Woman 1984' star told People: "They love jewellery and love accessories.

"So, every time they see me wear something new, they are always very intrigued. They are already deciding amongst themselves who is going to get what when they grow up."

Gal has worn several standout pieces in her movies, including the Bone Cuff by Elsa Peretti in the second film in the DC Extended Universe franchise.

She said: "I’ve always loved Elsa Peretti’s legendary Bone Cuff as it is a symbol of power and glamour.

When 'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins decided to outfit Diana Prince in it, I thought it was the perfect piece of jewellery to pay homage to the character’s strength."

The Israeli star also revealed she is planning a "low-key" Christmas with her family.

She said: "We are keeping it very intimate, my parents flew in to join us after weeks of quarantine. We will keep it low-key at home.”

Meanwhile, Gal recently said being a mother is the “project of her life”.

The movie star feels "very connected" to her children and always speaks to them about how they are feeling.

She said: "Being a mom is the best thing I’ve ever done, the project of my life. I’m all types of moms. It depends what days you’re asking.

"I'm very connected to them and I’m very warm, and I make sure to keep the channels of communication open and we always talk about feelings and stuff like that. And then sometimes I let go and don’t interrupt them because I’ve learned when you’re too involved you can actually create problems."