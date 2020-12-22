Gal Gadot has revealed her two daughters are obsessed with jewellery and have their eye on some of her pieces.
Gal Gadot's daughters have picked out pieces from their mom's jewellery collection to wear when they are older.
The 35-year-old actress - who has Alma, nine, and Maya, three, with husband Yaron Varsano - has revealed her girls are obsessed with jewellery and can't wait until they are old enough to start wearing some of her pieces.
The 'Wonder Woman 1984' star told People: "They love jewellery and love accessories.
"So, every time they see me wear something new, they are always very intrigued. They are already deciding amongst themselves who is going to get what when they grow up."
Gal has worn several standout pieces in her movies, including the Bone Cuff by Elsa Peretti in the second film in the DC Extended Universe franchise.
She said: "I’ve always loved Elsa Peretti’s legendary Bone Cuff as it is a symbol of power and glamour.
When 'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins decided to outfit Diana Prince in it, I thought it was the perfect piece of jewellery to pay homage to the character’s strength."
The Israeli star also revealed she is planning a "low-key" Christmas with her family.
She said: "We are keeping it very intimate, my parents flew in to join us after weeks of quarantine. We will keep it low-key at home.”
Meanwhile, Gal recently said being a mother is the “project of her life”.
The movie star feels "very connected" to her children and always speaks to them about how they are feeling.
She said: "Being a mom is the best thing I’ve ever done, the project of my life. I’m all types of moms. It depends what days you’re asking.
"I'm very connected to them and I’m very warm, and I make sure to keep the channels of communication open and we always talk about feelings and stuff like that. And then sometimes I let go and don’t interrupt them because I’ve learned when you’re too involved you can actually create problems."
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
True stories of music and the macabre...
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...