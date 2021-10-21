Gal Gadot is impressed by Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in 'The Batman'.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress - who is delighted to have Kravitz as her "female comrade" under the DC Films umbrella - has heaped praise on the trailer for the upcoming movie introducing the pair as the Caped Crusador and Catwoman respectively.

She told Variety: "Rob looks amazing. I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything.

"And I love Zoë. She looks incredible. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a talented woman. And I’m so happy to have another female as a comrade.”

Gadot also got asked when fans will see an all-female superhero blockbuster with Wonder Woman and other comic book favourites.

She said: "That's a good question. We should as [DC Films president] Walter Hamada... Actually, I'm going write that in my notes to ask him."

Meanwhile, director Matt Reeves recently haled the "magical" chemistry between Pattinson and Kravitz as Batman and Catwoman - plus their alter egos Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle.

He said: "There was just something very special and magical about the way (Pattinson and Kravitz) played off of each other right from the beginning.

"And so I just knew right away I was thinking, 'Well, there's just a really neat look.'

"I know you guys are friends. And so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. And I feel like when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more."

Kravitz also discussed how she feared missing out on the role during her screen test as she would be required to take off a helmet.

The 32-year-old star recalled: "I definitely remember because that [screen test] was basically my audition, right? You know, Rob is already cast and that was my audition, and I was really nervous. And I remember you gave me [a helmet].

"The hardest part to be honest on is the helmet I have that they were like, 'Here's this helmet', you know, and you have to like walk out, and then you take the helmet off and you do the scene.

"But it's like sometimes really hard to look like cool when you're taking off, like, get stuck. And I was like, 'This is how I lose the part. I lose the part because I can't take it off.'"