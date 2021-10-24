Gal Gadot is up for her daughters appearing in 'Wonder Woman 3'.
Gal Gadot has hinted her kids will appear in 'Wonder Woman 3'.
The 36-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as the titular superheroine in the upcoming third instalment in the DC Extended Universe franchise, and after her brood and her husband, Yaron Versano, made cameos in 'Wonder Woman 1984', she's suggested they could return for the next movie.
She said: "Well, we might.
"They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."
The 'Keeping Up with the Joneses' star gushed that she is thrilled to get to work with 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins again.
She said: "The most amazing thing - other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots - is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with [director] Patty Jenkins again and I'm super, super grateful for that."
Gal - who has Alma, 10, Maya, four, and Daniella, who she welcomed into the world in June, with the real estate developer - also opened up about being a mom to three daughters and how she copes with being a parent and an international movie star.
On the advice her spouse gave her, Gal added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "He told me, 'It's for you to choose, but just think about what kind of example you want to set for her.'
"So I just think about it as a win-win and of course something's always got to give. We can't be just perfect, but the only thing we can do is just give our best and do our best."
Gal previously confessed she felt "like a God" when she had her children.
She said: "When I had my two daughters. I know this sounds cheesy, but you feel like you are a God when you deliver your children. It’s like, ‘I made this!’ The best feeling in the world is to become a mother and give life."
