Actress Gal Gadot cried the first time she saw ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.
Gal Gadot cried the first time she saw ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.
The 35-year-old actress was so transported by the film – in which she plays Diana Prince and her titular alter ego – that she didn’t even think about her own involvement.
She told HELLO! magazine: “I can’t tell you about the moment in the movie that made me cry other than it happens at the very beginning.
“I’ve never experienced that before. I was watching and all of a sudden I wasn’t the actress, the producer, or anything on set.
“I was a little girl from a suburb in Israel watching this amazing character doing such incredible things. And I’m not an easy crier. I’m not the kind of woman who watches commercials and cries.
"I just had such a strong reaction to this movie and it caught me off guard. Usually I save my crying for special occasions… like when I’m pregnant!”
Gadot is proud her character has proven to be inspirational for so many people.
She said: “It’s something I wasn’t really prepared for, so to see and hear the reaction from women, men, boys and girls, is just incredible.”
And one fan in particular has stuck with her.
She said: “There was one little boy I will always remember. He saw the movie and told his mother, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a woman'.
“It was all because of ‘Wonder Woman’ and everything she stands for and symbolises.”
When a Christmas tradition becomes a political protest.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
From Fiona Apple to Laura Marling, women have come out on top this year.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...