Gal Gadot has confirmed she's set to follow in Elizabeth Taylor's footsteps by portraying Cleopatra in Patty Jenkins' upcoming film.
The 35-year-old actress has already played super heroine Wonder Women in Patty Jenkins films, 2017's 'Wonder Woman' and the upcoming 'Wonder Woman 1984', but now the pair are teaming up to tell the story of the ancient Egyptian ruler.
Gadot tweeted: "I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can’t be more grateful about this A team!!"
As per Deadline, the Paramount Pictures film is based on a script penned by Laeta Kalogridis.
Elizabeth Taylor starred in 1963's 'Cleopatra', which won four Oscars.
The massive budget on the film almost led to 20th Century Fox going bankrupt.
However, it became the highest-grossing film of that year, earning $57.7 million at the box office in the US and Canada, alone.
Meanwhile, Jenkins recently teased that there will be a third 'Wonder Woman' flick, but it will "probably" be her last.
The filmmaker wants to "put everything" into the upcoming film as she believes it will be her last in the driving seat.
She said: "WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn't accommodate in the first movie. I was so happy to tell the Wonder Woman origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven't seen what she is capable of. It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It's an interesting dilemma.
"The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully."
