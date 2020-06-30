Chris O'Dowd initially thought Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' video was for charity.

The 40-year-old actor and his wife Dawn O'Porter both starred in the much-maligned video, which saw various celebrities perform part of John Lennon's iconic track amid the coronavirus crisis - but Chris has now admitted he didn't give the concept proper consideration.

Speaking about the video - which was widely mocked online - he shared: ''I presumed it was a charity thing.

''But yeah ... we were in that first wave of creative diarrhoea that seemed to encase the entire world ... it was a thing that we didn't need, that everybody hated. It was kind of bizarre to be even momentarily part of that maelstrom.''

Chris also revealed that he and his wife almost had to spend the coronavirus lockdown in different countries.

The couple live in the US but Dawn was on her way home from England just before the lockdown was introduced.

The comedy star - who has Art, five, and Valentine, two, with Dawn - told BBC Radio 4: ''That was quite a scary moment of, like, we've no idea what lays ahead, and suddenly I'm just going to be doing this with the lads, which would be interesting but not ideal.

''So that was definitely a 'get on a plane as soon as you can' kind of moment, which was weird. Other than that, I mean, we've been lucky in that it hasn't affected us terribly in terms of health or anything like that.''

Since then, the actor has has been struggling to find time for work during the lockdown.

He explained: ''I've got a writing job, Dawn's got a writing job, and suddenly we're doing the parenting - like, the home schooling.

''This is what everybody can relate to around the country, is just, 'God, I wouldn't mind just a bit of headspace.'''