Gail Porter has hailed the late Prodigy rocker Keith Flint ''the love of [her] life''.

The 49-year-old star dated the 'Firestarter' hitmaker - who tragically took his own life on March 4, 2019, aged 49 - between 1999 and 2000, and she has admitted he'll always hold a special place in her heart.

Speaking on Louis Theroux's BBC Sounds podcast 'Grounded', she said: ''Keith was the love of my life, I absolutely loved him, I miss him.''

Gail went on to recall taking Keith on a work trip to the Maldives and how he started the trip with ''a few wobbles''.

And although his mental health was ''fantastic'' whilst they were away, when they came home, Keith ''didn't get his mind back into things properly'' and the presenter admitted it was such a ''shame'' she couldn't help him work through his problems.

She shared: ''I was single and we went out and we did not stop laughing for the entire evening and then practically that was us together, almost for two years.

''The good thing was, he didn't really talk about work, I didn't really talk about work, we would just go and do fun things.

''I was actually doing a programme called 'Wish You Were Here' ... I got asked to go to the Maldives ... me and Keith went and he had a few issues with a few things.''

Asked by Louis if he suffered with poor mental health, Gail continued: ''He had a few wobbles but by the end of it, he was swimming every day, we were going to the gym and both of us, our mental health was just so fantastic.

''Of course everyone is going to be extremely happy if you're in the Maldives, we were so lucky and then when we got back I said, 'Right, I'm going to go back to work and you go back to work'.

''He just didn't get his mind back into things properly.

''And he was going that way and I was like, we need to keep our minds positive and it just didn't work that way.

''He was on a downer, I was trying to work my hardest, so it was a shame.

''But I always thought there was going to be that moment when we are going to have bad times at different times and it kind of worked that way unfortunately.''