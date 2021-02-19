Gabrielle would love to wear a stage costume inspired by her 'Masked Singer' persona when she heads out on tour.

The 51-year-old singer wowed millions with her performances as Harlequin on the latest series of the ITV singing show and, although she wasn't allowed to take home her oversized outfit when filming finished, she hasn't ruled out incorporating her character into her live sets when she is back on stage for her 'Rise Again Tour 2021', which is scheduled to take place this November.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, she said: "I wish that I could have Harlequin’s costume. Although I wish that I could have a lighter version of that mask! The mask was beautiful, the whole costume was beautiful … But if I’ve got it [on tour] then I’ve got it illegally because I’ve stolen it! No, I’m not allowed to have one.

“But who knows what’s going to happen? I can’t guarantee that I won’t have a costume that you recognise as Harlequin."

Gabrielle got to the semi-final stage of the competition - which was eventually won by Joss Stone as Sausage - and throughout the series she wowed the judges, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, and millions of viewers at home with her versions of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car', 'Falling' by Harry Styles and Rihanna's 'Diamonds' and many more songs.

The tracks that the 'Dreams' hitmaker covered on 'The Masked Singer' and her interpretation of several classic songs, including Roberta Flack's ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ and Sam Cooke’s ‘Bring It On Home To Me’, feature on her new album 'Do It Again'.

Gabrielle admits it was her time on 'The Masked Singer' and the incredible response from her fans to her performances that inspired her to bring out the LP, which contains 10 covers as well as two brand new songs ‘Stop Right Now’ and ‘Can’t Hurry Love’.

She said: "Having done the series, as soon as I finished recording the show it was a case of me thinking, ‘Oh my god, I really love those songs.’ Some of the people behind the scenes were like, ‘You know what Gabs you’ve got to do these songs. These songs that you’re singing sound amazing.’ It just made sense, and I loved the songs, so I was inspired by the show to do this new album.

"Having done the show people had seen me sing these songs and I had fallen in love with them. Also, the fact that the response was so amazing on social media with people saying, ‘You should bring out these songs because we loved you singing them.’ It’s all just been amazing. So hence why this album was made."

Gabrielle's new album 'Do It Again' is released on March 5, and tickets are on sale now at Gabrielle.co.uk/tour/ for her 'Rise Again Tour 2021'.

Gabrielle's ‘Rise Again Tour 2021’ dates:

November 2021:

7th - Salford, Lowry Lyric Theatre

8th - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

9th - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

10th - York, Barbican

12th - Gateshead, Sage

13th - Leicester, De Montford Hall

15th - Guildford, G Live

16th - Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

18th - Brighton, Dome

19th - Cambridge, Corn Exchange

20th - Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

22nd - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

23rd - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

25th - Bath, Forum

26th - London, Indigo O2