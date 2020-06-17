Gabrielle Union wants ''bad apples'' in the showbiz industry to be held ''accountable'' for their actions, after she lodged a discrimination complaint against 'America's Got Talent' and NBC.
Gabrielle Union wants ''bad apples'' in the showbiz industry to be held ''accountable'' for their actions.
The 47-year-old actress was recently spoke out against 'America's Got Talent' producers after she filed a complaint about ''toxic'' behaviour on set during her time as a judge on the show, which she quit after just one season because of the alleged racial bias and discrimination she faced.
And now, Gabrielle has said she wants to see more people held accountable for their actions, with ''real consequences'' facing those who don't promote diversity and representation.
She said: ''We have been so committed as an industry - and every industry's facing the same thing - with going along to get along. Trying to figure out how you work around the bad apples, as opposed to addressing and making those bad apples accountable and there being real consequences.
''In front of and behind the camera, there has to be an increase in representation across the board, from the top to the bottom. Who gets to make the decisions of which projects to green light? Who is a part of those development processes? Who gets to determine budgets? Who gets to determine who gets opportunities and why?''
Before Gabrielle made her discrimination complaint, NBC ran an independent investigation into her claims, and the 'Being Mary Jane' star now says she agreed to participate in the investigation in the hopes she would accomplish her goals of ''change,'' ''treating employees fairly,'' and holding ''the people at the very top accountable''.
But the star claims the investigation wasn't conducted the way she had hoped.
She explained during an appearance on 'The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah': ''They were like, 'We're going to commission this independent investigation.' Well, silly me. I thought independent was independent, but when NBC and Fremantle and Syco pay for that investigation, they control it. They turn over what they believe to be inflammatory things, or things that are not advantageous to me, over to the head of NBC, Paul Telegdy, who uses those things that he thinks are smoking guns to shoot down my claims. He then threatens my agent [by saying,] 'Gabrielle better watch who she calls a racist' in the middle of an investigation about racism and discrimination. This is what's happening from the top of the company.''
Gabrielle lodged an official complaint for ''harassment, discrimination and retaliation'' with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing in Los Angeles earlier this month.
The complaint has since been closed, as Gabrielle requested an immediate right to sue, which she was granted.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
A timely late October release and a spooky ad campaign suggest that Abandon revolves around...
There's a point about 35 minutes into Bring It On where you suddenly realize you're...