Gabrielle Union is hosting a 'Friends' table read on Zoom featuring an all-Black cast, including Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.
Gabrielle Union is hosting a 'Friends' table read featuring an all-Black cast.
The 'Bring It On' actress will be joined by Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope in the Zoom event on Tuesday (22.09.20), which is being staged to promote the non-profit organisation When We All Vote.
On/off couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green - who were played in the sitcom by David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston - will be portrayed by 'This Is Us' star Sterling and his real-life wife Ryan, while Uzo will take on Lisa Kudrow's role of Phoebe Buffay.
Aisha will play Monica Geller, who was originally played by Courteney Cox, while Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry's roles of Joey Tribiani and Chandler Bing will be taken by Kendrick and Jeremy respectively.
Salli Richardson-Whitfield will direct the event, which is part of Zoom's Zoom Where It Happens series.
Zoom previously hosted an all-Black cast reading of 'The Golden Girls', which was hosted by Regina King and starred Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King.
The original 'Friends' cast had been set to reunite for an HBO Max special but it has been delayed numerous times due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The special was originally set to film in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although they're now allowed to be back on set after taking covid-secure precautions, live audiences are not permitted, and show co-creator Marta Kauffman doesn't think the special should be filmed without one.
She recently said: ''We all want it to happen. We just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works - we are going to need a live audience. Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is ... We can not do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
A timely late October release and a spooky ad campaign suggest that Abandon revolves around...
There's a point about 35 minutes into Bring It On where you suddenly realize you're...