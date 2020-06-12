Gabrielle Union has secured the TV rights for LGBTQ+ journalist and activist George M. Johnson's memoir.
Gabrielle Union has secured the rights to turn the memoir of LGBTQ+ activist George M. Johnson into a TV series.
The 47-year-old actress - whose company, I'll Have Another Productions, is under the Sony Pictures TV umbrella - is said to have a first-look deal at adapting his book 'All Boys Aren't Blue' for the small screen.
Gabrielle said in a statement: ''Queer black existence has been here forever yet rarely has that experience been shown in literature or film and television.
''Being a parent to a queer identifying daughter has given me the platform to make sure that these stories are being told in a truthful and authentic way and George's memoir gives you the blueprint for that and more.
''What I love about this book is that it not only offers a space for queer kids of colour to be seen and heard but it also offers those who see themselves outside of that standpoint to be held accountable and help them better understand what it takes to truly have acceptance with someone who is considered other.''
In the book, George explores his ''childhood and adolescence'' while he was growing up in New Jersey, as well as ''his college years attending an HBCU in Virginia''.
The memoir also details memories from ''getting his teeth kicked out by bullies at age five'', to his first sexual experience and the challenge of ''growing up under the duality of being black and queer''.
George has heaped praise on Gabrielle, and explained how she has been championing ''marginalised communities of colour'' through her various creative endeavours.
He commented: ''She's someone who is not only a champion in the fight for supporting marginalised communities of colour but the work she's doing as a storyteller and producer is lifting every voice who hasn't had the opportunity to be heard.''
