Gabrielle Union's stepdaughter won't let her help with her homework.

The 47-year-old actress is stepmother to her husband Dwyane Wade's children from previous relationships - Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, six - and has revealed that even though she's supposed to be helping to home school the brood whilst they are home from school amid the coronavirus pandemic, 12-year-old Zaya has been less keen to get tips from her stepmum.

Gabrielle - who also has 17-month-old Kaavia with Dwyane - said: ''I mean, homeschool is happening. Zaya does not trust us to even look at her [homework]. She's like, 'I'll wait for my tutors'.''

But the 'Being Mary Jane' star doesn't blame Zaya for not wanting the help, as she doesn't think she'd be much assistance.

She added during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon': ''Somebody asked me, 'How are you on the new math?' And I'm like, 'I wasn't solid on the old math.' ''

Meanwhile, Gabrielle recently said she finds it ''odd'' that people have given her so much ''recognition'' for being supportive of Zaya's decision to transition, because she believes she has just been doing her job as a parent.

Speaking about Zaya - who was born a boy named Zion - the actress said: ''To us, it's a little odd to get any kind of recognition for doing what you're supposed to do, which is love and accept and embrace your kids.

''Unfortunately, there are so many people who just don't. There are so many people who really truly feel like their kids are disposable and if they're not perfect images of them, they're not interested. It's heartbreaking.''

The 'LA's Finest' star introduced Zaya to the world in a social media post in February, when she said she was ''so proud'' of her.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. (sic)''