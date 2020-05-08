Gabrielle Union's new book is a ''love letter'' to her daughter, as she wanted celebrate the tot's ''non-traditional'' birth via surrogate mother.
Gabrielle Union's new book is a ''love letter'' to her daughter.
The 'Being Mary Jane' star has penned a new children's book titled 'Welcome to the Party', and says the tome is designed as a sweet message to her 18-month-old daughter Kaavia - whom she has with her husband Dwyane Wade - to celebrate her ''non-traditional'' birth via surrogate mother.
She said: ''I wanted to create a love letter to my daughter to let her know that even though her entry into our family was a bit non-traditional, we love her and wanted her. And she is celebrated.''
Gabrielle also wants to dedicate the book to all ''non-traditional families'', as a way of honouring her own home life as stepmother to Dwyane's children from previous relationships - Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, six.
She added: ''This is also my love letter to every non-traditional family, blended families, that no matter how you became a new family, it is beautiful and real.''
Kaavia is Gabrielle's first child, and so the 47-year-old actress says she often finds herself looking to her spouse for parenting tips.
She explained: ''He's been a parent literally half his adult life. So, especially when she first arrived, I deferred to him, because he's a vet. There's only so much reading that one can do, so I very much followed his lead.''
And the 'LA's Finest' star also praised her 12-year-old stepdaughter Zaya - who was born a boy named Zion - for helping to change the way she thinks about raising children, as she recently came out as transgender.
Gabrielle told People magazine: ''It's interesting because Kaav arrived before Zaya's transition. Zaya had identified as gender nonconforming. And so we really worked a lot on unlearning so much of what we thought we knew about identity and gender expression and gender norms. We put so much effort into raising her differently and not trying to predetermine who she was.''
'Welcome to the Party' was released on May 5.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
A timely late October release and a spooky ad campaign suggest that Abandon revolves around...
There's a point about 35 minutes into Bring It On where you suddenly realize you're...