Gabrielle Union has revealed that 'Bring It On' added extra clips in the movie's trailer due to her character's popularity.
Gabrielle Union has revealed that certain scenes in the trailer for 'Bring It On' were filmed after shooting had wrapped.
The 49-year-old star - who played rival head cheerleader Isis in the cult 2000 film - took to TikTok to explain that test audiences for the movie "wanted more" of her character's team The Clovers so "extra snippets" were shot especially for the teaser.
Alongside the clips, she said: "Story time. So, We shot these snippets that you see here after the movie wrapped. Because once test audiences saw the movie, they wanted more of the Clovers. So, we shot these only for the trailer, not for the movie, to make people think we were in the movie more than we were. The end."
Gabrielle's behind-the-scenes revelation comes after she previously claimed that while she was given "full range" to do as she pleased with the character, she admitted to "muzzling" Isis' "rage" in the end.
She explained: "I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in 'Bring It On', and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road, because I felt like that would make her be appropriate - the right kind of black girl. Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry.
"Certainly not demonstratively angry, and I muzzled her.
"I would have allowed her her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed.
"When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
A timely late October release and a spooky ad campaign suggest that Abandon revolves around...
There's a point about 35 minutes into Bring It On where you suddenly realize you're...