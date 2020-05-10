Gabrielle Union has paid tribute to those who are struggling, and those who are celebrating, on Mother's Day.

The 47-year-old actress - who has 18-month-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, with her husband Dwyane Wade - marked Mothering Sunday on May 10, with a poignant message for those women who have lost children and are suffering on a day like this.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Sending love and appreciation to everyone that mothers others. No matter the route, the journey, the title, we thank you and recognise you today and everyday. To everyone who is feeling pain on this day, I feel you, I see you and you are not alone. You are never alone. Love and light good people.''

Gabrielle is also a stepmother to Zaya, her husband's child from his first relationship, and she recently spoke out to thank fans for their ''love and encouragement'' after her step-daughter- who was born a boy named Zion - came out as transgender.

She wrote: ''Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It's Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. (sic)''

And in a second post, Gabrielle added: ''Huge huge huge THANK YOU to everyone whose dms I slid into, friends, & family who provided information, resources, love & encouragement. We are humble LGBTQ+ allies with ALOT to learn & grateful for all the support. We encourage y'all to check us as needed ... Again, thank you! (sic)''

Dwayne - who also has Zaire, 18, with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as six-year-old Xavier with Aja Metoyer - announced Zaya's name change in February.

He said at the time: ''First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well. Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home ... first, Zion. I don't know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, 'Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I'm ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I'd love for you guys to call me Zaya.'''