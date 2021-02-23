Gabrielle Union has admitted it took her several years to finally love her natural her as it is.
Gabrielle Union didn't learn to embrace her natural hair until she was in her forties.
The 'Being Mary Jane' star has admitted she "wasted" so much of her youth despising her tresses, because women on the cover of magazines and on TV made her feel like she didn't have the "it factor".
She said: "When I was younger, I hated everything about [my hair]. I wanted it to be anything but what it was.
"I wasted so much of my youth in my twenties, thirties and certainly my teens wanting to be someone else. I was inundated with images and messages saying, 'You're just not as pretty as so-and-so.'"
Gabrielle continued: "The images that I saw on TV and in magazines and film reaffirmed what they were saying. That I wasn't 'it', and people who look like me aren't 'it'.
"You couldn't possibly have that 'it factor' and have hair like mine or skin like mine."
The 48-year-old actress finally felt ready to empty her "basket of f****" and start loving herself as she is in her early forties.
She told People: "In my early forties, I just emptied my basket of f**** and came out reborn and loving myself in a way that you only see on Oprah episodes when you're like, 'What the hell is my most authentic self? What does that even mean? I don't even know who that girl is. I wouldn't know her if I saw her.' So just really doing a much deeper dive in therapy, and internal work, and traveling the world, and embracing that beauty comes in every kind of form."
And Gabrielle no longer gets FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) about her hair because she realised it's so versatile and she can do whatever she wishes with her locks.
She said: "I marvel at my hair's strength and all of the diversity of looks and styles that I can achieve. I can literally transform into anything. I can do it without a lot of heat. I'm doing it without relaxers. I'm doing it without having FOMO! I used to think you had to have a certain hair texture in order to be seen as beautiful or dynamic. I don't have that anymore. I love my own hair. Everything I want to achieve, everything I can dream of, I know I can do it with my own hair."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
A timely late October release and a spooky ad campaign suggest that Abandon revolves around...
There's a point about 35 minutes into Bring It On where you suddenly realize you're...