Gabrielle Union was warned it would be ''extremely challenging'' for her to get pregnant and carry a child after doctors diagnosed her with adenomyosis.
Gabrielle Union was warned it would be ''extremely challenging'' for her to get pregnant and carry a child.
The 47-year-old actress went through ''multiple'' rounds of fertility treatment before a doctor diagnosed her with adenomyosis - a condition in which the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle wall and can affect the ovarian reserve, cause heavy and painful periods,as well as abdominal pressure and bloating - and advised her that she had a difficult road ahead.
Gabrielle - who has 21-month-old Kaavia with Dwyane - recalled: ''She just [was] honest for the first time that my road will be extremely challenging and the only way that I would be able to physically carry my baby myself is if I use this drug called Lupron.''
However, the 'Bring It On' star had reservations about the medication because a potential side effect was brittle bones.
Speaking on Katie Lowes' 'Katie's Crib' podcast, she said: ''I live an active lifestyle. The roles I'm playing are very active and it only gives you, I think it's like a 30 percent chance.
''Do I run the risk of causing greater harm to my body for a 30 percent chance?''
And it was Gabrielle's doctor who first suggested surrogacy, but the actress felt that would mean she'd failed and even considered trying the drug while filming, only for her spouse to cause her to think again.
She recalled: ''My husband was like, 'Babe, I want you.'
''I want you as much as you want this baby. I want you. Let's pump the brakes and think about this and make a family decision.'''
Ultimately, the couple opted for surrogacy and their daughter was born in November 2018.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
A timely late October release and a spooky ad campaign suggest that Abandon revolves around...
There's a point about 35 minutes into Bring It On where you suddenly realize you're...