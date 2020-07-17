Gabrielle Union felt like a ''fraud'' selling hair products when she was struggling with hair loss due to IVF back in 2017.
The 'Being Mary Jane' star suffered with ''massive'' bald spots on her head due to ''multiple rounds'' of IVF over two years ago and she admits at the time, she felt wrong for launching her haircare company, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, so she had to use wigs and clip-in extensions.
She said: ''I felt like such a fraud selling products. I literally didn't have hair. But, our investors were pushing us to launch, so I was put in a position where I had to wear wigs and clip-ins. It felt so inauthentic to me. For all those women who've dealt with hair loss or balding, it's debilitating and humiliating, and there's a lot of shame involved.''
And the 47-year-old actress felt she needed to ''humble'' herself after the 2017 launch and is so ''excited'' about the upcoming relaunch, which debuts on August 3.
Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''The prices were way too high, and the products were not available in all communities. We needed to lean into newer technology ... We had to humble ourselves and say, 'Are we doing okay? Yes. But this can be done better.' ...
''Now I have my hair back, and a line that's accessible to our Black, textured audience. I think that we can see the massive difference with this relaunch. It's so exciting.''
And Gabrielle admits the collection is ''very important'' to her.
She said: ''This collection is very important to me because I fully encourage self-expression and authentic ownership of personal style. Wanting to try different hairstyles as a component of that shouldn't mean compromising the health of your hair, nor breaking the bank with expensive products. We were dedicated to developing the perfect blend of high quality, affordable products for all types of textured hair to promote flawless beauty through choice and diversity.''
