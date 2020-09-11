A sequel to cheerleading cult classic 'Bring It On' will ''absolutely'' happen, according to Gabrielle Union.
Gabrielle Union says that a 'Bring It On' sequel will ''absolutely'' happen.
The 47-year-old actress played the role of Isis in the cult classic cheerleading movie, and revealed that the popularity of shows such as Netflix series 'Cheer' has made the cast keen to revisit the movie.
In an interview on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' to mark the 20th anniversary of the film's release, Gabrielle said: ''It's absolutely going to happen, I think because we all got obsessed with 'Cheer' on Netflix. And it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.''
The 'Think Like A Man' star and her co-star Kirsten Dunst - who played Torrance Shipman - recently teased ideas for a follow-up film.
Gabrielle said: ''The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that's awesome.
''So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we're like co-heads of the PTA. I don't know.''
Kirsten, 38, added: ''Or we run a cheer school like 'Cheer'.''
Director Peyton Reed previously suggested that he and screenwriter Jessica Bendinger have ''ideas'' about a potential sequel.
The 56-year-old filmmaker said: ''We have some very, very fun and specific ideas that we're working on. So we like the idea that 'Bring It On' could potentially be this generational thing because the appetite for cheerleading and that whole world has only grown since we made that movie 20 years ago.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nat Turner was a former slave who on witnessing the scope of slavery across America...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
The trailer for 2014's comedy Think Like a Man Too, follows the exploits of the...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
During his days as SNL's reigning superstar, Eddie Murphy loved to compare himself to Elvis....
From day one, Ryan Murphy has kept me involved. People had warned me, "Once you...
A timely late October release and a spooky ad campaign suggest that Abandon revolves around...
There's a point about 35 minutes into Bring It On where you suddenly realize you're...