The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
This week’s tour announcements include UK dates from Sleaford Mods and Kings of Leon, and North American dates from Little Simz and Girl In Red. The Fugees meanwhile reunite for a series of shows in the UK, Europe and Africa. Plus, we have updates from Neighbourhood Weekender, Isle of Wight, Y Not and End of the Road Festival…
Girl in Red performing live, 2019 / Photo credit: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images
Tour announcements
Sleaford Mods 2021 UK tour
Sleaford Mods invites previous collaborator Billy Nomates as well as 4 Brown Girls Who Write, Goat Girl, Son Of Dave, Warmduscher, Nova Twins and Dry Cleaning on their imminent UK tour in support of their album Spare Ribs.
November 17 – Manchester - Manchester Academy (w/ Billy Nomates)
November 18 – Glasgow - Barrowland (w/ Billy Nomates & 4 Brown Girls Who Write)
November 21 – Dublin - Olympia (w/ Goat Girl)
November 24 – Newcastle - O2 Academy (w/ Billy Nomates)
November 25 – Liverpool - O2 Academy (w/ Billy Nomates & Son Of Dave)
November 26 – Oxford - O2 Academy (w/ Warmduscher)
November 27 – Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena (w/ Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates & Warmduscher)
November 30 – Cardiff - Tramshed (w/ Dry Cleaning)
December 1 – Bristol - O2 Academy (w/ Nova Twins)
December 2 – London - Printworks (w/ Nova Twins)
December 3 – Brighton - Brighton Dome (w/ Dry Cleaning)
Kings Of Leon 2022 UK tour
They’ve just been forced to cancel some of their North American tour dates in order to be there for their sick mother, but they have recently announced a set of upcoming UK and Ireland dates for next summer.
June 13 – Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
June 14 – Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
June 24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
June 26 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena
June 28 – Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
June 29 – Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
July 1 – London, UK - The O2
July 5 – Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Little Simz 2022 North American tour
Following the release of her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz is heading across the pond for a 10-date run in North America next Spring.
May 1 – Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
May 2 – Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
May 5 – San Francisco, CA - The Independent
May 11 – Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater
May 15 – Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
May 17 – Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
May 19 – Boston, MA - The Sinclair
May 21 – Philadelphia, PA - Foundry
May 23 – Washington D.C. - Union Stage
May 25 – New York, NY - Webster Hall
Girl In Red 2022 North American ‘Make It Go Quiet Tour’
Girl In Red will be supported by Holly Humberstone on next year’s North American dates, most of which are already sold out. She’ll be promoting her debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet.
March 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
March 8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
March 9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
March 11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
March 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
March 14-15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
March 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
March 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
March 19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
March 20 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre
March 23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
The Fugees ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary 2021 tour
To celebrate 25 years since the release of their iconic second album The Score, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of The Fugees are reuniting for a world tour this Fall with shows in the US, London and Paris, and to be confirmed gigs in Ghana and Nigeria.
November 2 – Chicago, IL - United Center
November 7 – Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
November 12 – Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
November 18 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
November 21 – Miami, FL - TX Arena
November 26 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
November 28 – Washington DC - Capital One Arena
December 4 – Paris, FR - La Defense Arena
December 6 – London, UK - The O2
December 18 – Ghana - TBC
TBC – Nigeria - TBC
Festival announcements
Isle Of Wight Festival 2022
June 16-19 | Seaclose Park, Newport
With the 2021 edition of IOW Festival having just wrapped, early bird tickets for next year’s event are on sale until Sunday (September 26). No line-up acts have been announced at this time.
Neighbourhood Weekender 2022
May 28-29 | Victoria Park, Warrington
Line-up:
Courteeners, Kasabian, Blossoms, DMA’s, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, Pale Waves, The Lathums, The Fratellis, The Snuts, Example, Jamie Webster, Wet Leg, Inhaler, The Amazons, Cast, Starsailor, The Bootleg Beatles, Brooke Combe, Kynsy, Tommy Lefroy, Daisy Brain, Pixey
Y Not Festival 2022
July 29-31 | Pikehall, Derbyshire
Line-up:
Courteeners, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Levellers, Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Sports Team, Gabrielle, Eve, Jade Bird, Beans on Toast, Alfie Templeman, Vistas, Larkins, Giant Rooks, Airways, Bloxx, Lauran Hibberd, The Lancashire Hotpots
End Of The Road Festival 2022
September 1-4 | Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset
Line-up:
Pixies