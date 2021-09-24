This week’s tour announcements include UK dates from Sleaford Mods and Kings of Leon, and North American dates from Little Simz and Girl In Red. The Fugees meanwhile reunite for a series of shows in the UK, Europe and Africa. Plus, we have updates from Neighbourhood Weekender, Isle of Wight, Y Not and End of the Road Festival…

Girl in Red performing live, 2019 / Photo credit: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Tour announcements

Sleaford Mods 2021 UK tour

Sleaford Mods invites previous collaborator Billy Nomates as well as 4 Brown Girls Who Write, Goat Girl, Son Of Dave, Warmduscher, Nova Twins and Dry Cleaning on their imminent UK tour in support of their album Spare Ribs.

November 17 – Manchester - Manchester Academy (w/ Billy Nomates)

November 18 – Glasgow - Barrowland (w/ Billy Nomates & 4 Brown Girls Who Write)

November 21 – Dublin - Olympia (w/ Goat Girl)

November 24 – Newcastle - O2 Academy (w/ Billy Nomates)

November 25 – Liverpool - O2 Academy (w/ Billy Nomates & Son Of Dave)

November 26 – Oxford - O2 Academy (w/ Warmduscher)

November 27 – Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena (w/ Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates & Warmduscher)

November 30 – Cardiff - Tramshed (w/ Dry Cleaning)

December 1 – Bristol - O2 Academy (w/ Nova Twins)

December 2 – London - Printworks (w/ Nova Twins)

December 3 – Brighton - Brighton Dome (w/ Dry Cleaning)

Kings Of Leon 2022 UK tour

They’ve just been forced to cancel some of their North American tour dates in order to be there for their sick mother, but they have recently announced a set of upcoming UK and Ireland dates for next summer.

June 13 – Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

June 14 – Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

June 24 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

June 26 - Belfast, UK - SSE Arena

June 28 – Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

June 29 – Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

July 1 – London, UK - The O2

July 5 – Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Little Simz 2022 North American tour

Following the release of her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Little Simz is heading across the pond for a 10-date run in North America next Spring.

May 1 – Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

May 2 – Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

May 5 – San Francisco, CA - The Independent

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

May 15 – Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

May 17 – Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

May 19 – Boston, MA - The Sinclair

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

May 23 – Washington D.C. - Union Stage

May 25 – New York, NY - Webster Hall

Girl In Red 2022 North American ‘Make It Go Quiet Tour’

Girl In Red will be supported by Holly Humberstone on next year’s North American dates, most of which are already sold out. She’ll be promoting her debut album If I Could Make It Go Quiet.

March 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

March 8 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

March 9 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

March 11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

March 12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

March 14-15 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

March 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

March 18 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

March 19 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

March 20 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 22 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

March 23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

The Fugees ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary 2021 tour

To celebrate 25 years since the release of their iconic second album The Score, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of The Fugees are reuniting for a world tour this Fall with shows in the US, London and Paris, and to be confirmed gigs in Ghana and Nigeria.

November 2 – Chicago, IL - United Center

November 7 – Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

November 18 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

November 21 – Miami, FL - TX Arena

November 26 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

November 28 – Washington DC - Capital One Arena

December 4 – Paris, FR - La Defense Arena

December 6 – London, UK - The O2

December 18 – Ghana - TBC

TBC – Nigeria - TBC

Festival announcements

Isle Of Wight Festival 2022

June 16-19 | Seaclose Park, Newport

With the 2021 edition of IOW Festival having just wrapped, early bird tickets for next year’s event are on sale until Sunday (September 26). No line-up acts have been announced at this time.

Neighbourhood Weekender 2022

May 28-29 | Victoria Park, Warrington

Line-up:

Courteeners, Kasabian, Blossoms, DMA’s, Becky Hill, Tom Grennan, Pale Waves, The Lathums, The Fratellis, The Snuts, Example, Jamie Webster, Wet Leg, Inhaler, The Amazons, Cast, Starsailor, The Bootleg Beatles, Brooke Combe, Kynsy, Tommy Lefroy, Daisy Brain, Pixey

Y Not Festival 2022

July 29-31 | Pikehall, Derbyshire

Line-up:

Courteeners, Blossoms, Nothing But Thieves, Levellers, Sleaford Mods, Pale Waves, Sundara Karma, Sports Team, Gabrielle, Eve, Jade Bird, Beans on Toast, Alfie Templeman, Vistas, Larkins, Giant Rooks, Airways, Bloxx, Lauran Hibberd, The Lancashire Hotpots

End Of The Road Festival 2022

September 1-4 | Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset

Line-up:

Pixies