Freida Pinto experienced extreme temperatures while shooting ‘A Christmas No. 1’.

The 37-year-old actress shot her new festive film in New York and London “at the height of summer”, but the cast were forced to bundle up in warm clothing to make the scenes seem realistic.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she laughed: “We were shooting a Christmas movie in jackets and scarves at the height of summer.”

But Freida found some benefits to her roomy winter costumes as they helped conceal her baby bump because she was pregnant with her and husband Cory Tran’s son Rumi-Ray – who was born in November – at the time.

She said: “The genius costume design helped with that.”

The movie sees the actress play music manager Meg, who flees New York for London and, while tasked with finding a Christmas chart topper for a boy band, she comes across a track written by an ill teenage girl.

However, she clashes with the youngster’s uncle, who is played by Iwan Rheon.

She teased: “They’re at loggerheads and don’t even like each other to begin with.

“But that’s how all romances begin – at least in the movies.”

The actress’ next project is ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ and she’s thankful she’ll be given loose-fitting Regency outfits to wear.

She said: “I love the period costumes but don’t think corsets are my go-to.”

Meanwhile, Freida recently confessed that she was desperate to star in a Christmas film.

She explained: "It's a romcom but it brings in quite a few other elements. It's funny and heartfelt. Our goal was to put smiles on people's faces and bring cheer to their lives.

"I've always wanted to be part of a Christmas movie. I've been on the lookout for the perfect one to be part of and here it is."