Freida Pinto says she ''can never watch'' 'Slumdog Millionaire' again as she watched it too much when it was first released.
The 35-year-old actress - who made her film debut in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning movie - admitted she watched the movie so many times after its big screen release, and now she can longer watch bring herself to tune in.
She told Empire Magazine: ''There's obviously a beautiful story that binds the entire film together, but it's the little moments and the emotion that each of these moments elicits that I really loved about the movie.
''That's why when it first came out, I watched it a million times and now I can never watch it again.
''I had not done a single movie before, and I'd never experienced anything like going to the movies with everyone and seeing your face on a massive screen.''
The 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' star revealed how she became emotional after seeing herself on screen at a film festival.
She explained: ''I'll be honest, the first time I saw my face on the big screen at Toronto International Film Festival I even cried. Not in a narcissistic way, but more like in a, 'I can't believe this actually happened', way.''
Pinto played the role of Latika - the love interest of Dev Patel's Jamal - in 'Slumdog Millionaire' and she's delighted the movie continues to connect with audiences, especially during the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.
She said: ''It's been 11 years since the movie was made, and the fact that people still feel so connected to the themes of it; to the actors and non-actors to their characters, feels good.
''I think it's wonderful that this can transcend whatever we are all going through; this film came out during the last recession and it made everyone feel really uplifted and hopeful and good.
''To me, it's a real testament that it's being brought back in during a time where everyone is feeling despairing and fearful and uncertain. I think that's the best compliment ever.''
