The 20 nominations for the Scottish Album of the Year announced.
The Mercury Prize might be the main indie music accolade everyone's talking about, but if you're in Scotland you'll be more interested to hear this year's nominations for the Scottish Album of the Year. The ceremony takes place next month, and in that time the long-list will be whittled down to nine.
Franz Ferdinand at The Biggest Weekend
Like the Mercury Prize, the SAY Award includes a monetary prize which this year stands at £20,000, while the 9 runners-up get £1,000 each. There are 20 artists on the long-list, with the stand-out nominees including Franz Ferdinand with their sixth studio album 'Always Ascending', former Mercury Prize winners Young Fathers with their Ninja Tune outing 'Cocoa Sugar' and, of course, Glasgow's Mogwai with their release from last year 'Every Country's Sun'.
If they make it to the short-list, it will be Mogwai's third time, while Young Fathers have been runners-up twice, winning once in 2014 for their album 'Tape Two'.
Last year, Sacred Paws won the award for their debut album 'Strike A Match'. Debuts this year include Catholic Action's 'In Memory Of', Golden Teacher's 'No Luscious Life' and Martha Ffion's 'Sunday Best'.
Meanwhile, Adam Holmes and The Embers' newest offering 'Midnight Milk' won't even be out until after the awards ceremony, but they're still up there after the success of first album 'Brighter Still'.
At least 100 judges will be tasked with reducing that long-list down to a short-list of just 9 nominees, leaving room for one more to be decided in a public vote.
The Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award had its inaugural year in 2012, partnering with the likes of Creative Scotland, TicketWeb and others to celebrate music of all genres in the small UK nation. The first ever winner was Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat for 'Everything's Getting Older'.
The SAY prize ceremony will take place at Paisley Town Hall on September 6th 2018.
Scottish Album of the Year 2018 Nominations:
Adam Holmes and The Embers - Midnight Milk
BABE - Kiss & Tell
Best Girl Athlete - Best Girl Athlete
Blue Rose Code - The Water of Leith
Catholic Action - In Memory Of
Chris Stout and Catriona McKay - Bare Knuckle
Elephant Sessions - All We Have Is Now
Franz Ferdinand - Always Ascending
Golden Teacher - No Luscious Life
Happy Meals (now known as Free Love) - Full Ashram Devotional Ceremony (Volumes IV - VI)
Karine Polwart with Pippa Murphy - A Pocket of Wind Resistance
Kobi Onyame - Gold
Martha Ffion - Sunday Best
Mogwai - Every Country's Sun
Neon Waltz - Strange Hymns
Out Lines - Conflats
Pronto Mama - Any Joy
Siobhan Wilson - There Are No Saints
The Spook School - Could It Be Different
Young Fathers - Cocoa Sugar