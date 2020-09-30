Frankie Bridge would love to have another child - but her husband joked he would ''move out'' if she got pregnant.

The Saturdays singer - who has five-year-old Carter and seven-year-old Parker with her husband Wayne Bridge - insists the footballer is ''having none of it'' when they discuss having kids.

She said: ''Wayne is having none of it! He was like, 'If we have another one I will either move out or go and get a job I don't care what it is, I will just get a job.' So I was like, 'That's a no then?'''

And the 31-year-old singer changes her mind ''on a daily basis'' about what part of pregnancy and motherhood is her favourite.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I change my mind on a daily basis. I really enjoy the baby stage. 18 months is my favourite stage because of my personality - when they are starting to transform into little humans. Everyone hates it but I love it. I find this bit harder - they can answer back now, they can refuse to do things, they can walk, they can run off. The baby stage I really enjoy, although it is difficult and Wayne finds that bit really difficult. If you could give me a 4 year old he would take that.''

Back in 2018, Frankie revealed she was feeling ''really broody''.

She said: ''We change our minds all the time, I've been really broody lately but I feel like we're never broody at the same time. It's a really big decision as everything goes up a notch, plus the boys get on really well and I've enjoyed being back at work.''

Wayne added: ''Never say never, but I'd say at the moment it won't

happen soon. We definitely do go through stages. I'd love a massive family at Christmas and birthdays to create loads of memories but it's never that easy. We've been through all the nappies and we get to do loads more with the boys now they're older. I don't know if another baby would change any of that.''