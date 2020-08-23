Frankie Bridge worries she'll face a life-long battle with anxiety and depression.

The 31-year-old pop star has dealt with mental health issues for the last decade and Frankie has now accepted it's something she may never fully overcome.

She shared: ''I still have bad days. You get to a point where you realise it's not something that can be fixed.

''In the past I've thought, 'I want this gone, I want it fixed.' But that's not always possible.

''A lot of people make that mistake when they are trying to help a family member or a friend.

''But they need to realise it's not about fixing the situation - it's about controlling it and learning about it.''

The singer's mental health troubles peaked in 2011, when she was hospitalised.

However, Frankie's situation has improved after she decided to share her concerns, suggesting it's helped to save her life.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: ''It takes you from being alone and trying to handle it on your own to having someone to support you and help you through.

''Meditation and therapy have helped me too. But, of course, that all happened because I started the conversation.''

Frankie - who has Parker, six, and Carter, five, with husband Wayne - also revealed she's careful not to binge drink because she knows it can make her problems even worse.

She said: ''Alcohol affects everyone differently. It's about having everything in moderation.

''But it might be better to be aware of how much you're drinking if you do have mental health problems. For me, I don't like feeling out of control.

''Also, I've had one proper hangover and it put me off for life. I felt awful. I don't think it's worth drinking that much and having a great night if you're going to feel horrendous for all of the next day.''