Frankie Bridge wishes she'd had a ''smaller'' wedding.

The 31-year-old star married now-retired soccer player Wayne Bridge in 2014 and though she loved their big day, she admitted if she did things again, she'd have had a less costly celebration.

She said: ''If we did it again, I would have it smaller. It's f****** expensive.''

The former Saturdays singer initially wanted to tie the knot in France in order to ''whittle out'' the people she didn't really want to be there, but eventually changed her mind to accommodate her beloved grandad.

Speaking to Heat magazine, she explained: ''I wanted to get married in Cannes, so you would kind of whittle out the people who couldn't really be bothered to come or people you didn't really want to invite. The people that would make an effort to come would, because you pay to come.

''My granddad didn't have a passport and I was like, 'I can't get married without my granddad there' so we got married in England and had a massive wedding.''

Although she has been looking back at the past, Frankie - who has sons Parker, six, and four-year-old Carter with Wayne - says her spouse is looking to the future.

However, the former Saturdays singer is not sure she agrees with his plan to live by the sea and and open a bar.

She said: ''My husband's version of life is that we all go and live on a beach, he opens a bar shack and that's our life. And I'm like, 'Uh-uh and what would I be doing in this situation? And what would our kids learn?' And he says, 'To surf!' ''

However, the brunette beauty admitted leaving the showbiz lifestyle behind does have an appeal.

She said: ''There are times where I think, 'Shall we just f**k this all off and go and live our lives? I hide it well but I'm quite a socially awkward person.''