After Frankie Bridge's recent stint on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' fans of The Saturdays have wondered whether a reunion will be on the cards, but the singer has insisted nothing is on the cards.
Frankie Bridge says there are "no plans" for a Saturdays reunion.
The 32-year-old 'Loose Women' panellist has just completed a stint in the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' castle in North Wales, but she has dashed hopes of the 'All Fired Up' girl group getting back together any time soon.
Speaking to Metro's Guilty Pleasures column, she said: "There are no plans, unless the girls made a plan without me while I was away."
The singer finished in third place on the ITV reality show - which was won by former 'Emmerdale' star Danny Miller - and she embarrassed herself singing their hit 'What About Us' and admitted "that probably shouldn't happen again."
What also puts Frankie off a reunion is the fact she doesn't think she will be able to do their dance routines again.
She added: "I don't think we'd ever rule it out but I can't see me getting up, doing all that dancing."
The Saturdays went on hiatus in 2014 - but in 2017, Molly King, 34, admitted she hopes one day to perform again with Frankie, Una Healy, 40, and Vanessa White and Rochelle Humes, both 32.
She said at the time: "Being in The Saturdays was a dream come true and I'd love for there to be a reunion in the future.
"When you're in this industry, you've got to trust yourself and go with your gut and that's what we did.
"You have to try not to get wrapped up in anything."
A year later, Rochelle insisted they never talk about getting the band back together, but they remain close.
She said: "We never talk about it, we're so happy that we're doing what we're doing and that we're all friends and when we get together it's more about catching up on everyone's lives and the kids, so it's never really on the agenda."
