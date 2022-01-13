Frank Turner has paid an emotional tribute to the late Scott Hutchison on his new single 'A Wave Across A Bay'.

The 40-year-old musician was close friends with the Frightened Rabbit frontman - who tragically took his own life in May 2018 - and he has penned a song in his memory for his upcoming album 'FTHC'.

After unveiling the track on Wednesday evening (12.01.22), he tweeted: "I still miss my friend Scott every day. His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives.

"I wrote this song in his honour and memory, it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice."

The song is intentionally reminiscent of Scott's own work with Frightened Rabbit in terms of the production, while Death Cab For Cutie drummer Jason McGerr - another friend of Scott's - plays on the recording.

Frank added: "Fun fact: Jason McGerr from @dcfc (a friend of Scott's) played drums on this one, and did a fine job.

"The whole production of the song is, hopefully obviously, part of the tribute to Scott and the wider, amazing work of @FRabbits. Did my best to find their measure. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the 'The Way I Tend To Be' hitmaker also confirmed a special charity release with funds being donated to Tiny Changes, which was set up in Scott's memory.

He said: "There's also a charity 7" with proceeds going to @tinychanges - an amazing charity created in memory of Scott, helping create positive change for children & young people's mental health."

In the emotionally-charged track, Frank sings to his late friend and paints a picture of him as "a wave across a bay, never breaking".

He sings: "There must have been a moment, just before you hit the water,when you were filled with a sense of peace and understanding.

"With the wind in your hair and a light in your eyes, as you realized you were finally escaping.

"But somehow in that moment, you miraculously miss it, like a wave across a bay never breaking.

"And that's how I like to think of you, ever falling, never landing. Rolling slowly out to sea and always smiling, you were always smiling."