Frank Turner admits it would be "pretty funny and pretty cool" if he lands his first UK Number One.

The 'Recovery' singer is currently in a "good position" to top the album charts with his latest record 'FTHC' - which stands for Frank Turner Hardcore - with Ed Sheeran's LP '=' also in the running.

In a video on social media, Frank said: "The midweeks for the charts just came out and it looks like we are in good position but with a challenger.

"It's important to say when I was a kid I didn't really care about the charts, and part of me still doesn't.

"At the same time, like so many things in my career, it feels like the kind of thing I'm not really supposed to get, and therefore it'd be pretty funny and pretty cool if I did get that top spot."

In the past, Frank's albums - including YEAR's 'Tape Deck Hart' and 2018's 'Positive Songs For Negative People' - fell short in the number two spot, and he's also facing competition from other new entries this week like ALT-J's 'The Dream' and Slash and Myles Kennedy's new record '4'.

He added: "My previous records have missed the top slot for various different reasons, including Dr. Dre and 'The Greatest Showman' and stuff like that. This week, it's Ed Sheeran!

"Now, I have nothing but respect for Mr. Sheeran, he seems like a very nice guy from what I can tell, he's a great songwriter.

"At the same time, he's had quite a lot of number ones already, and it'd be nice if we got one."

To celebrate the album release and make one last push for the top of the charts, the 40-year-old musician has announced a last minute launch party at London's Clapham Grand with Pet Needs in support, which is taking place on Wednesday (16.02.22).