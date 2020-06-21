Frank Turner admits his live stream shows are no replacement for an ''actual gig''.

The 'I Still Believe' singer has been putting on weekly performances for fans during lockdown, which have seen him playing full albums - as well as rarities and covers - while encouraging people to donate and support a different independent venue each week.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I am relieved to say that a streaming show is still not the same as an actual gig.

''It's funny, pretty much every other aspect of my professional life has been made downloadable and I'm pleased to say that that's not the case of a live performance.

''There's something about gathering in a room, but then that's the irony of the whole situation.

''I've spent the last two decades of my life trying to gather people in a room - that's what I do. And now suddenly that's the one thing we can't do, and that's crushing in its way.''

The live streams have proven popular, with many of them raising around £10,000 for venues at risk due to the current pandemic.

Frank's Independent Venue Love concert series - which has been expanded by the Music Venue Trust and turned into a winder Save Our Venues campaign - are a positive amid the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the 38-year-old singer songwriter admitted there is still something missing from the living room gigs.

He added: ''The great thing about a live show that it's an interaction between a performer and an audience.

''There's an exchange of energy that makes every performance and every show memorable. It is weird sitting in your front room trying to recreate that.''

Still, Frank is enjoying the chance to perform for his fans each week - and he can't wait for everyone to reunite in the future.

He said: ''I would suspect that as and when people are allowed out again there will be an upsurge in people wanting to go to gigs because everybody's starting to realise how valuable that is.''