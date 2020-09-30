Frank Ocean has launched a voting registration widget on his website.

The 'Thinkin Bout You' hitmaker took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (29.09.20) to give his opinion on the first 2020 Presidential Debate and called out the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, who faced off with Joe Biden, for being ''fake''.

And the 32-year-old singer urged his fans to sign up to vote via his own BLONDED.CO website, while he admitted it will be ''more entertaining'' watching Trump get ''dragged out'' of the White House than the debates.

He wrote: ''Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem's that it's not.

''Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say.

''Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.

''If you're not registered swipe up to BLONDED.CO the form just takes 2 minutes to fill out. Goodnight.''

In 2018, Ocean gave away free merchandise to those who voted in the midterm democratic races.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper also had his say on the debate and accused Trump of being an ''openly racist White Supremacist''.

He tweeted: ''The entire country has to make a decision as to whether it will continue to downplay the fact that our President is an openly racist White Supremacist and what that means for its citizens, or... VOTE HIM OUT. (sic)''

Ocean creating a voting registration link comes after Tyler, The Creator revealed he's voting for the first time in the upcoming Presidential Election.

The 'Yonkers' rapper urged his fans to ''pull up'' and have their say on November 3 if they want to take back their ''rights''.

In a video shared on Twitter, the 29-year-old star said: ''I know I'm the last person y'all should ever take advice from, but I'm reiterating what everyone else is saying.

''Please, please if you are young and your f****** back don't hurt, go to them polls and cast the f****** vote.

''I didn't give a f*** about none of this s*** just like a lot of y'all.

''This is actually gonna be my first time voting, I've seen the light.

''A lot of y'all gonna be like 'Ehhh, my vote doesn't matter and they're gonna pick who they want ... Y'all want a new DA? Pull up. Y'all want all these rights... Pull up.''

Tyler has listed some of the issues that matter to him most, including having art and music classes in schools and LGBTQ+ rights.

He said: ''The s*** that I actually give a f*** about is more art in schools and more music classes in schools, and them changing the curriculum. They've had the same curriculum since 1442, judging everybody on the same s***.

''And I have female friends that need certain things. And I like being able to f*** on and marry whoever the f*** I want at any given moment. And if we wanna keep some of those options, then we have to start somewhere.''

He concluded: ''And I'm not a f***** encyclopaedia on this s***, but I know one god-d*** thing, that if you want any of that, then y'all know what to do. You ****** gotta pull up.''