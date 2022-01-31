'Jurassic World Dominion' producer Frank Marshall has suggested that there could be more movies in the 'Jurassic World' franchise after the conclusion of the current trilogy.
Frank Marshall believes that there could be more movies in the 'Jurassic World' franchise.
The upcoming 'Jurassic World Dominion' is the concluding movie in the latest trilogy but the producer has suggested that more films will be following in the future.
Frank told Slash Film: "I think that 'Dominion's' going to wrap up this trilogy, but we're not resting on our laurels. We're going to sit down, and we're going to see what the future is.
"We have that wonderful series, 'Camp Cretaceous', on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we're definitely looking to do more in the 'Jurassic ' world."
The producer previously hinted that the money-spinning 'Jurassic Park' franchise could have a future as he described 'Dominion' as the "start of a new era".
Frank explained: "It's the start of a new era. The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."
Director Colin Trevorrow recently explained that the new blockbuster, which is set to be released in June, has a different formula to past movies in the series as the dinosaurs have found their way around the globe in the latest flick.
The 45-year-old director said: "They have been multiplying and living amongst us and clashing with us.
"(The other 'Jurassic Park' movies) pretty much have the same story. But 'Dominion' is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It's exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren't built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they're here!"
