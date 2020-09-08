Frank Lampard admits his wife Christine helps him to make tough career decisions.

The 42-year-old Chelsea coach has been married to Christine since 2015, and he's revealed that the TV presenter offers him sensible advice about how to manage his soccer team.

Frank - who also starred for Chelsea before he turned to coaching - said: ''She definitely coaches me. And I do throw a lot of things off Christine.

''She's not picking what fullback we're going to play that weekend, but at the same time, if I have certain issues which are life issues, and actually football issues sometimes, I can definitely go home [and ask].

''It's a different view, a different opinion.''

Frank values Christine's outlook on some of the situations he faces on a day-to-day basis.

And the former England star is happy to approach his wife for advice.

He said: ''Sometimes, I go, 'Christine, what do you think about this problem? I've got a player here and he didn't turn up for training yesterday. But we still probably need him on the weekend, what do you think?'

''And she goes, 'Does he have a girlfriend, a wife? Is there a problem? Have you spoken to them? Maybe you should speak to them.' And I'm like, 'yeah'.

''I'm very fortunate to have someone to bounce things off of at home.''

Christine also ensures Frank doesn't become overly-obsessive about his coaching role.

He told 'The High Performance Podcast': ''Christine has a bit of a joke with me at home when we're watching football constantly all the time.

''She does reflect on the fact that it's only kicking a ball ... She's almost like, you're becoming really, really intense about this, and maybe not seeing a bit of clarity in this instance.''