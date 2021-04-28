Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have returned with the new single, 'My Town', featuring Joe Talbot of Idles.

The British rock band are back with their first new music since their third studio album, ‘End Of Suffering'.

When COVID-19 shut down live music last year, Frank and guitarist Dean Richardson decided to channel "all their frustrations and the grittiness of the city" into their new music.

Speaking of the track, which is produced by the latter for the first time, Frank said: "It's easy to dissociate when it's someone else's problem but we are each responsible for keeping the streets clean, looking out for our fellow neighbours and acting with kindness and respect as we walk through life. We can look into this town and see the seedy underbelly, the dirt, the disdain, the undercurrent of hate and despair. And then we are reminded that My Town looks just like yours, and no one gives a f*** at all and if we don't start looking after ourselves soon then we are all going to be in big trouble."

Frank came to ask Joe to feature on the gnarly tune after attending an IDLES gig which "had a tremendous effect" on him and the two have been friends ever since.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes will give 'My Town' its live debut on Amazon Music Sessions Rock Scene takeover on Twitch on Thursday (29.04.21), for which they will be supported by WARGASM.