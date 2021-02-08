'Nomadland' and 'Saint Maud' were the big winners at the virtual London Critics' Circle Film Awards.
'Nomadland' and 'Saint Maud' dominated the 41st London Critics' Circle Film Awards, scooping three prizes apiece.
The former was crowned Film of the Year during the virtual ceremony on Sunday (07.02.21), while lead star Frances McDormand was named Actress of the Year, and writer-and-director Chloé Zhao won Screenwriter of the Year.
The acclaimed contemporary drama looks at modern nomads and stars McDormand as Fern, a woman adjusting to the way of life, and real nomads Linda May, Bob Wells and Charlene Swankie.
Dramatic horror 'Saint Maud' also stole the show, taking home British/Irish Film of the Year and British/Irish Actress of the Year for Morfydd Clark, while Rose Glass was named Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year.
'Saint Maud' tells the story of Catholic nurse Maud (Morfydd Clark) who fears she is becoming possessed when she becomes fixated on the patient in her care, embittered former dancer Amanda (Jennifer Ehle).
Riz Ahmed, meanwhile, was named British/Irish Actor of the Year for 'Mogul Mowgli' and 'Sound of Metal'.
The ceremony also saw the late Chadwick Boseman posthumously honoured with Actor of the Year for Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', with his co-star Coleman Domingo accepting the accolade on his behalf with a moving speech.
And Maria Bakalova virtually appeared to accept her Supporting Actress of the Year prize for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', while Steve McQueen was crowned Director of the Year for 'Small Axe'; a series of five films.
Film Section Chair, Rich Cline, commented: "As always, the critics have spread the love around among a range of films this year, particularly recognising female filmmakers and a diverse range of talent both behind and in front of the cameras.
"This year, our 160 members watched an unusually large number of films, both theatrical and streaming releases, and they've sifted out the best of the best for our awards. We look forward to holding a party in-person, and of course getting back into cinemas, as soon as it's safe to do so."
The 2021 London Critics' Circle Film Awards winners:
Film of the year - 'Nomadland'
Foreign-language film of the year - 'Another Round'
Documentary of the year - 'Collective'
British/Irish film of the year - 'Saint Maud'
Director of the year - Steve McQueen – 'Small Axe'
Screenwriter of the year - Chloé Zhao – 'Nomadland'
Actress of the year - Frances McDormand – 'Nomadland'
Actor of the year - Chadwick Boseman – 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'
Supporting actress of the year - Maria Bakalova – 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'
Supporting actor of the year - Shaun Parkes – 'Mangrove'
British/Irish actress of the year - Morfydd Clark – 'Eternal Beauty', 'Saint Maud'
British/Irish actor of the year - Riz Ahmed – 'Mogul Mowgli', 'Sound of Metal'
The Philip French award: Rose Glass – 'Saint Maud'
Young British/Irish performer - Bukky Bakray – 'Rocks'
British/Irish short film - 'The Long Goodbye'
