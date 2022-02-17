'Glorious' hitmaker Foxes has turned to boxing to get her "back into life" after lockdown as she reflects on being single and leaving her record label.
The 'Glorious' hitmaker - whose real name is Louisa Allen - revealed she is happier than ever after leaving her record label to become an independent artist and enjoying life as a single woman.
She told the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "Since we got out of lockdown I've been getting back into life through boxing.
"It's so great. It's not a fancy gym, either, there's real actual boxers there - they've been through stuff. That's my new obsession."
The 32-year-old star admitted she's glad to be focused on herself rather than "relying on a guy".
She explained: "I'm enjoying being on my own, and not relying on a guy, for the first time. I've realised what I need and what I don't need.
"And I definitely need myself, so I have to look after that and be my own best friend - everything else can some second."
Foxes admitted leaving her label was also a major positive for her, as she prioritises the music she wants to make rather than record sales.
She added: "I left my major label because I was unhappy. I was like, 'This doesn't feel quite right anymore' and I packed up my things and left - one of the best things I did.
"It's not about how many records you sell, it's about the music you're making."
The singer recently claimed the modern music industry is a "huge social media game", which she tends to stay away from as she "misses the mystery" that used to surround pop stars before the rise of the Internet.
She said: "I guess, like the artists that I love are kind of from a different era where there was so much mystery and you could make up your own mind about who they were or what they were doing.
"Nowadays, it is very much a huge social media game but I don't tend to play with it, which might go to my advantage or disadvantage. I'm not sure, but I definitely miss the mystery."
