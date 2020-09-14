Foxes would love to see Lewis Capaldi sing one of her songs.

The 31-year-old singer - whose real name is Louisa Rose Allen - says the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker would be the perfect singer to lay down his vocals on one of the songs she's written.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Foxes said: ''I actually feel like he'd sing songs I write really well. He's got some great lungs.''

Following her comeback in May with the single 'Love Not Loving You', which she followed up with 'Woman' and 'Friends In The Corner', the 'Clarity' hitmaker insists she feels much more ''comfortable'' in her career this time around, because she's not putting pressure on herself to be in the charts.

She explained: ''I think I needed to take the pressure off and start enjoying it again instead of worrying so much about being in the charts. Coming back I feel a lot more comfortable.''

Meanwhile, Foxes - whose last studio album was 2016's 'All I Need' - previously explained that 'Friends In The Corner' was inspired by the idea that as you get older you get ''more fragile''.

On what the track is about, she shared: ''It was a weekend away with a close group of friends and I considered them to be strong and together, but for some reason at that time they all showed a vulnerable side I'd never seen before.

''It might have been the age we were at, but everyone's hidden struggles came to the forefront and it made me realise the older we get sometimes the more fragile we become. It really hit home that we shouldn't take each other for granted and we've really got to look out for our friends.

''It's becoming more and more apparent that we all suffer from mental health issues on some level and at different times in our lives. There really shouldn't be any stigma around this anymore. We're all in it together.''