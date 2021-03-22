Forest Whitaker has joined the last of the upcoming Netflix crime drama movie ‘Havoc’, where he will star alongside Tom Hardy.
Forest Whitaker has joined the last of ‘Havoc’.
The 59-year-old actor will star alongside Tom Hardy in the upcoming Netflix crime drama film, which hails from writer, director, and producer Gareth Evans as the first production under his new exclusive multi-year deal to produce and direct films for the streamer.
‘Havoc’ sees a bruised detective fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal goes wrong.
Tom’s casting was announced in February when plans for the movie were made public, and it was reported at the time he would also be producing alongside Gareth, Ed Talfan and Aram Tertzakian.
Gareth and the streaming giant had been working on a deal for the project for a long time and were keen to land Tom in the lead role.
Meanwhile, Tom recently played notorious gangster Al Capone in the biographical drama 'Capone' and director Josh Trank said he was wowed by the star's ability to switch between portraying Capone and being himself.
The filmmaker said: "It's an interesting thing ... I think because of Tom's acting style on screen, it would ... you'd assume that he's a method actor. But he's the opposite in every way.
"He's not a method actor - he can very much just turn it on and turn it off in a way that is pretty surreal and remarkable to see him do.
"He has this control over every cell in his body. Every muscle in his body, he can contort and change, and he can morph himself physically into something else.
"And then he can just go back to himself right away."
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
This sci-fi drama has an enjoyably brain-bending plot that leaves the audience almost stunned with...
Louise Banks is a communications expert, she's spent years studying linguists and is considered the...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
We all know the story of Luke Skywalker and the legendary Jedi and rebels who...
Malcolm Adecombi is not having such a good time in high school. He's constantly bullied...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
As with the first two films in this dumb but bombastically watchable franchise, writers Luc...