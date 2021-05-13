To celebrate their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week, we reflect on the most iconic songs from the Foo Fighters' 26-year career. It's the first year the band has been eligible for induction, and also marks Dave Grohl's second entry into the Hall of Fame after Nirvana were inducted in 2014.

Foo Fighters performing in Budapest, 2019 / Photo credit: Matteo Scalet/Zuma Press/PA Images

1. Learn to Fly (1999)

Four years after the release of their self-titled debut album, Foo Fighters dropped the Grammy-winning There Is Nothing Left to Lose featuring this gem of a track. It was the first to enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the Airplane! themed video starring Tenacious D landed the band's second Grammy.

2. All My Life (2002)

This earworm of a track was Foo Fighters' second single to reach number one in the US Hot Modern Rock chart (where it spend ten weeks). It appeared on their iconic UK chart-topping One by One album and is probably one of the band's best known songs.

3. Best of You (2005)

Inspired by Dave Grohl's work on the 2004 campaign trail for John Kerry (as was most of the album In Your Honor), this inspiring anthem is all about being your best self - while the video reflects the pain that life brings that we must ultimately overcome.

4. The Pretender (2007)

Another Grammy-winning track from the hard rock band, this was the first single from the album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace. Dave Grohl admitted that it may even have been inspired by the Sesame Street song One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.

5. Walk (2011)

From the album Wasting Light (their first to debut atop of the US and UK mainstream charts), Walk was co-produced by Butch Vig who previously worked with Grohl on Nirvana's Nevermind. It won two awards at the 2012 Grammys, and was inspired by teaching Grohl's daughter Violet to walk.

6. Run (2017)

This critically acclaimed track from Concrete and Gold won Best Rock Song at the 2018 Grammys and was praised for bringing full-throttle rock back to Foo Fighters. It was produced by the multi-award-winning Greg Kurstin.

7. Waiting on a War (2021)

With the release of their tenth album Medicine at Midnight earlier this year came the rather poignant track Waiting on a War - which rather reflects the current political and social unrest. It was released on Dave Grohl's 52nd birthday, and feels more like the Foo Fighters that we are used to than other songs on the record.