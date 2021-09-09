Foo Fighters are playing the re-opening of the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. tonight (09.09.21).

Stadium rockers Dave Grohl and co will be playing to just 1,200 lucky fans who managed to bag tickets for the sold-out gig.

The venue had been closed for the past 18 months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the 'Learn to Fly' group recently announced four UK stadium shows for summer 2022.

The Grammy-winners are set to rock Emirates Old Trafford stadium in Manchester on June 25, 2022, before heading to Birmingham's Villa Park and the London Stadium for two shows on June 30, 2022, and July 2, 2022.

It will mark their first concerts this side of the pond since their headline slot at Reading & Leeds in 2019.

Frontman Dave said: “We can’t f****** wait to get back to the UK!

“It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll.”

St Vincent and Loose Articles are billed to support Foo Fighters at the Manchester gig, while Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk will open the Birmingham Show and the July 2 date.

The first London show will see the band joined by St Vincent again and Shame.

This weekend, meanwhile, the band will be honoured with the Global Icon Award at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

The 'Monkey Wrench' rockers are also up for Best Rock, Best Cinematography and Best Choreography for 'Shame Shame' from their LP 'Medicine At Midnight'.

And at the ceremony on September 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the rock legends will also receive the prestigious accolade for continuing to "influence, inspire, and evolve" as a band.

The 2021 MTV VMAs will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time since 2013, and air live on Sunday.