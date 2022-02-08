Foo Fighters are set to give a mystery song its live debut during a VR gig after the Super Bowl.

Dave Grohl and co have announced an “immersive 180-degree VR concert”, which is coming to Facebook (Meta) following Super Bowl LVI Sunday (13.02.22).

And fans are in for a treat, as the 'Everlong' rockers have announced they will perform a song never played live before.

In a statement, the 53-year-old frontman said: “Foo Fighters love a challenge — from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries.

We’ve pretty much done it all. But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience.

“Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have a comedy horror film on the way.

The 'Walk' hitmakers - also comprising Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee – secretly made the movie 'STUDIO 666', which will see them play themselves opposite the likes of Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, and Jenna Ortega.

The film is set in a California mansion "stepped in grisly rock and roll history", where the band moved to to record their 10th album, but frontman Dave is "creatively blocked" and things take a turn when the house's "evil forces" sink into his consciousness.

Open Road Films secured the rights to the project, and it will be released in cinemas on February 25.

Dave - who wrote the story Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes have based their script on - said in a statement: “After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film.

“Like most things Foo, 'STUDIO 666' began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.

"Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album 'Medicine at Midnight' — told you that place was haunted! — we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that f****** rocks.

"And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. 'STUDIO 666' will f*** you up.”

'Hatchet III' filmmaker BJ McDonnell will direct the film.

The former Nirvana drummer previously admitted the group were "creeped out" when they recorded their latest album 'Medicine at Midnight' at the 1940s abode.