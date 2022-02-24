Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Kiss, Rob Zombie and My Chemical Romance are to headline Aftershock festival.

The music extravaganza will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California from October 6th to 9th 2022 bigger than ever after expanding from three-and-a-half days to four full days.

Slipknot and Zombie will headline on the Thursday, followed by KISS and Judas Priest on the Friday, and My Chemical Romance and Papa Roach on the Saturday.

Rob said: "Aftershock is one of our favourite festivals.

"Always an amazing weekend. We are ready to take it to the next level this year."

Jacoby Shaddix, Papa Roach's frontman, admitted it is a "dream come true" for the 'Broken Home' hitmakers to be headlining the festival.

He said: "I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year.

"Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in Sacramento, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!

"NorCal better be f****** ready, cause it's about to go down at Aftershock 2022!"

The Foos and Shinedown will conclude proceedings on the Sunday, and several other acts will also perform over the four days, including Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Lamb of God, and Stone Temple Pilots.

Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee admitted the group "cannot wait" to perform.

She said: "We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall!

"MCR, Foo Fighters, KISS, Slipknot, there's so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait for this epic festival."