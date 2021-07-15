Foo Fighters have postponed an upcoming show after someone in their "organisation" tested positive for coronavirus.

The gig, which was due to be played at the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday (17.07.21), is being pushed back to an as-yet unannounced date "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans", but it's not known who tested positive for COVID-19.

Foos said in a statement: "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.

"The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date. (sic)"

The show was due to be the first full-capacity gig at the 18,000-venue since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Last month, the 'Monkey Wrench' rockers brought out comedian Dave Chappelle for a rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ for their Madison Square Garden gig, which marked the first full-capacity show in New York City since the beginning of the pandemic.

Attendees at the concert were required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the last dose received at least 14 days before the show.

Children under 16 were permitted to present a negative coronavirus test instead.

And the rock legends couldn't be happier to get back on stage.

Frontman Dave Grohl said prior to the gig: "We've been waiting for this day for over a year. And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard.

"New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."