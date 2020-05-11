Foo Fighters' new album is ''like their David Bowie 'Let's Dance' record''.

Dave Grohl has teased that the heavy rock band's follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' features a lot of old school dance sounds just like the late music legend's iconic 1983 LP, which was co-produced by groove master Nile Rodgers.

Appearing on ALT 98.7FM , the frontman said: ''I'm supposed to be on tour right now. ''We were supposed to start the tour in the middle of April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record, and the record is so good, and we were so excited for people to hear it, we were so excited to go out and play it.

''It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird, because it's almost like a dance record in a weird way -- not an EDM, disco, modern dance record.

''It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. That's what we wanted to make, 'cause we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record.''

The album teaser comes after Dave revealed how gutted he was that the 'Learn to Fly' rockers' upcoming LP had to be ''shelved'' indefinitely.

The US group have completed work on the LP but have no idea when it will be released because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: ''We've kind of shelved it for now to figure out exactly when it's going to happen.''

While he's in isolation at home with his wife Jordan Blum and their daughters, Violet, 14, Harper, 11, and Ophelia, five, Dave isn't even picking up the guitar because he's so exhausted from working on the album.

He admitted: ''By the time we finish and I'm satisfied, it's such a release that I'm really not anxious to jump back into it.''

Meanwhile, the 'Everlong' hitmakers have had to postpone a string of 25th anniversary tour dates due to the limits on mass gatherings and Dave admitted he was very disappointed to do so.

He added: ''I think we were supposed to start touring this week and I was so f***ing excited to hit the road, so excited to play these new songs, but all of that took a backseat to what's going on.''