Foo Fighters have launched new radio series 'Medicine At Midnight Radio' to celebrate their latest album.

The 'Best of You' rockers - who released their new LP 'Medicine At Midnight' last week - have announced a limited run radio station in collaboration with SiriusXM.

The six-part series kicked off on Monday (08.02.21) on Apple Music, with the first episode focused on bassist Nate Mendel.

Each edition - which airs every day this week at 7pm ET (midnight in the UK) on Apple Music Hits and Foo Fighters Radio - features a different member of the band.

Tonight (09.02.21) is hosted by Chris Shiflett, with Rami Jaffee, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear following for the rest of the week.

A synopsis reads: "Dave Grohl and the Foos are eager to reconnect with fans from all around the world and share songs filled with, in his words, ‘universal emotions that most people feel.'

“Each band member will take turns hosting hour-long episodes where they’ll go into their personal inspirations and the creative process leading to the album.”

In a statement, Grohl promised to take fans on a journey from the rock group's formation through to the present day, with "new songs" and tracks which inspired him as a kid.

He said: "We’re going to listen to some music. I’ll tell you some stories, play you some new songs, play you some songs that inspired me when I was young… kind of take you from the beginning all the way up to today.”

The new record - the follow up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' - was recorded entirely in a rented house in Los Angeles and producer Greg Kurstin recently revealed it gave them the chance to experiment.

He explained: "We got to really experiment with all these weird locations in the house — we'd set up the drums in the living room or, for 'Shame Shame', in the stairwell in like a three-foot-by-three-foot space.

"We played with the sounds, trying the guitar amp in one room or the snare drum in another; the mixing console was up in the bedroom… You'd arrive at the house and some people would be hanging outside. We had a kitchen there. It was really fun to have this relaxed environment."