Foo Fighters will close out Amazon Music's 'Holiday Plays' concert series on Wednesday (16.12.20).

Dave Grohl and co will play "a career-spanning set of classics from the band’s 25-year career", including 'Learn to Fly', 'Times Like These' and 'Best of You', as well as their recent single, 'Shame Shame', the lead track from their upcoming 10th studio album, 'Medicine at Midnight'.

There will also be a special festive treat for fans, with a cover of Chuck Berry’s 1958 classic, 'Run Rudolph Run'.

The episode airs from 6pm (BST) on the Amazon Music app and on the Amazon Music UK Twitch Channel for a limited time only.

The Lil Nas X-hosted series has featured a show-stopping set from 'Midnight Sky' hitmaker Miley Cyrus and the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker himself.

Meanwhile, Jess Glynne and Jamie Cullum are set to perform at Amazon Music UK's 'Festive Fundraiser' event for the Help Musicians charity.

The special concert - which will also feature Nina Nesbitt as well as Amazon's Ones to Watch 2021 artists Griff and girl in red - will stream live for one night only from London's Roundhouse on December 18.

Patrick Clifton - Head of Music at Amazon Music UK - commented: “We know it’s been an incredibly tough year for musicians.

"We’re so pleased to be able to put on this Festive Fundraiser for Help Musicians, to raise money for an excellent cause and to host this gig for people to enjoy live wherever they are in the UK.

“We’re delighted to have these incredible artists take part in what we are sure will be a great night.”

All donations generated from the event - which is hosted by Edith Bowman - will go directly to Help Musicians, which has been providing hardship funding to tens of thousands of musicians since March.

Amazon Music UK will also donate directly to the charity as part of the 'Festive Fundraiser'.

The artists will take to three stages at the iconic London venue, performing Amazon Original Christmas songs and answering questions from Edith Bowman and viewers.

The concert will also feature highlights of the 'Holiday Plays' concerts.

Viewers of the stream will be able to watch and donate live on Twitch at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusicuk