Foo Fighters no longer feel humiliated to be American following Donald Trump's exit from the White House.

The 'Shame Shame' rockers were delighted to be asked to perform at new President of the United State's Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration celebration this week, which saw the rockers perform 'Times Like These', as they couldn't wait to see the back of Trump.

Bassist Nate Mendel told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I can see positives now.

"If nothing else, just to not have the consistent barrage of humiliation as a US citizen will be nice.

"We've had a bunch of goons in the executive branch for four years, a lot of damage has happened - it could've been worse.

"To have competent leadership I can't help think we're gonna be in a better place."

The 52-year-old musician insisted Biden will be good for the arts with his famous connections.

He continued: "Biden's got a larger dating pool than Trump had in terms of the arts."

Nate also revealed that agreeing to perform at the 'Celebrating America' TV special didn't got down well with some of their fans.

He said: "There are people on there kind of shocked, 'I can't believe they're doing this, I thought Foo Fighters were apolitical."

Drummer Taylor Hawkins, meanwhile, was thrilled to play a small part in "the firing of that clown".

The 48-year-old sticksman added: "Trump is a piece of s***, I'm not afraid to say it. Trump divided the States more than ever.

"I'm happy to have contributed to the firing of that clown."

Frontman Dave Grohl, 52, previously admitted he was ashamed of Trump.

He said in 2018: “Today, the American Dream is broken. I’ve probably travelled internationally more than our current president and the one thing I understand that he doesn’t is that the world isn’t as big as you think it is.

“It is all in your neighbourhood. India, Asia, Iceland aren’t other solar systems. I am ashamed of our president. I feel apologetic for it when I travel.

“Listen, who cares what I think about guns or religion, but the thing about Trump that stings the most is this: he just seems like a massive j***. Right?”